Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

