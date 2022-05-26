Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 16,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,625. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

