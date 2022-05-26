OriginClear (OCLN) and The Competition Critical Analysis

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OriginClear to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OriginClear and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 285 1030 1307 43 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.76%. Given OriginClear’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s competitors have a beta of -119.22, meaning that their average stock price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -1,540.00 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million -56.82

OriginClear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear 265.45% -36.97% 374.62% OriginClear Competitors -372.00% 233.36% 17.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OriginClear competitors beat OriginClear on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

