Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 66,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.