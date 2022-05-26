Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. 2,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oshkosh by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 818.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

