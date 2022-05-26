Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

