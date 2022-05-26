Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTTW remained flat at $$14.60 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

