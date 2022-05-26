Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
