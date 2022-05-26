Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

