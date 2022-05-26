Oxen Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $448,376.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,054.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.62 or 0.06242012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.00674906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00615155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00074527 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,449,378 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

