PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

