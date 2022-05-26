PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.78

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

MPGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

