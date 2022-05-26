Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at HSBC

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

