Pangolin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $1.06 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,157.56 or 1.21819646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00500140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,753,505 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

