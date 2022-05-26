Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.27. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,278,983 shares of company stock valued at $18,803,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.