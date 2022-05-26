Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.15. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

