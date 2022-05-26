Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 79,049 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,000. Humana makes up approximately 1.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.06% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $139,158,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.38.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.22. 493,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

