Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,386 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,914. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

