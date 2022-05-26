Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.01

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 4261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

