PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,547 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.56 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in PC Connection by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

