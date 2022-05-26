PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,554.98 or 1.00012076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

