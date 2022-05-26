Peony (PNY) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $28.72 million and $89,478.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 243,390,979 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

