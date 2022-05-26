People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

