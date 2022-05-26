People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Catalent by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,886,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

