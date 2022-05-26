People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

