People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

IJT stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

