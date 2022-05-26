People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

