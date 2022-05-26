People s United Financial Inc. Sells 8,571 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

