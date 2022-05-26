People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $127.82 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

