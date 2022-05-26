Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,934. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

