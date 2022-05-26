Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of PFIS opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

