Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 120,000 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LianBio alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,700 shares of LianBio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $21,663.00.

NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 262,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75. LianBio has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.