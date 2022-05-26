Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Up 3%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 23,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 675,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $641.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -41.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

