Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.45

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 17411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,362,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

