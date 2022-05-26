Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, a growth of 247.9% from the April 30th total of 169,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Shares of PRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,792. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 1,600,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.