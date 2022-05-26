Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70. 17,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 494,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $792.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
