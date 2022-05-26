Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70. 17,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 494,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $792.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

