Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $14.45. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 56,019 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.09.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
