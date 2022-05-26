Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $14.45. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 56,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $755,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

