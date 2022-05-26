Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 0.4% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 991,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

