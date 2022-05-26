Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 124,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

