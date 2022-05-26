Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.
Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
