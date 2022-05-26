PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

PTR stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.64.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

