Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,107. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.