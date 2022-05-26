Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEYUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

