PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,801,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of PG&E worth $229,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,645,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 2,277,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

PCG stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 173.74, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

