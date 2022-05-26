Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PLAB stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,801. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

