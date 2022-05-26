Pillar Price Hits $0.0069 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $56,854.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

