Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Ping Identity worth $43,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 457,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 920,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.