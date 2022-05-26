Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pioneer Merger worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

NASDAQ PACX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

