Piper Sandler Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $43.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,405,573.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock valued at $149,741,533. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,818 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

