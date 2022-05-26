Piper Sandler Cuts Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $1.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.23.

ELOX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

