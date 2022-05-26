Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $32.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,368. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 411.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

